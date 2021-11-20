Lyons shuts down water system to fix pipe breaks

LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Lyons shut down their water distribution system Saturday night to address the breaks from Friday.

In a press release from Mayor Dustin Schultz, he outlined the plans and explained the city’s decision.

“There are four main areas left to make repairs, and they are in the higher pressure areas,” Schultz said. “We have no good way of relieving the pressure without total system depressurization.”

The city began the shutdown at 10 p.m. Saturday and will address the four remaining leaks at 8 a.m. Sunday morning. It will allow the entire water system to fully drain and depressurize.

Schultz said they will notify the city when the repairs are complete, and the boil order is still in effect until further notice. Water is available at Lyons High School.

