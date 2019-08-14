City of Mulvane is accepting donations of school supplies to pay city fines

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – One Kansas town has found a unique way to celebrate back to school and help teachers in its community.

The City of Mulvane is accepting school supplies as donations to Mulvane Public Schools in exchange of a credited amount toward fines and fees.

The program is called School Supplies for Fines and was spearheaded by Assistant Administrative Court Clerk Breuana Walker.

“I had seen it in a court newsletter through the Court of Shawnee, and I thought, ‘well, that could be kind of a good idea that we could do,” Walker said. “We took it to council, and council approved.”

Any person who has fines or fees owed to the City of Mulvane can bring $20 of unopened school supplies and receive up to a $40 credit off the fine.

Mulvane Assistant Superintendent Raquel Greer says teachers are often in need of supplies that people don’t always think about.

“Some of the most needed items that we see for teachers are disinfectant wipes and dry erase markers.”

When Greer received a call from the Mulvane Police Department asking what sort of supplies they were needing, she made some phone calls of her own.

“I called a few of our principals and asked, ‘hey, what are you still needing? What gives you the most trouble? What doesn’t typically come in from parents that you would want more of?”

“You do have teachers supply school supplies out of their own pockets as well, so it just kind of helps with that,” Walker said. “And it also helps with the court — you know, maybe that’s one less time that they have to come all the way down to Mulvane to pay their fines, so we’re just trying to help them out.”

“This sends a really positive message,” Greer said. “That we work together, for the benefit of our families here in Mulvane – which really, we do that . And I just think that’s great. It’s a good positive message.”

School Supplies for Fines continues through August 30.