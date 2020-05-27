City of Newton appoints Kelly McElroy as city manager

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Kelly McElroy has been named Newton’s new city manager. The Newton City Commission approved the final details of her contract Tuesday evening.

McElroy has been serving as interim city manager since the end of 2019. She has been Newton’s assistant city manager/development director since October 2016.

McElroy’s contract with the City of Newton will run through 2021, at a base salary of $135,000.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and the faith that the Commission has placed in me,” McElroy said. “We have an outstanding team here in Newton, and I look forward to continuing to work together to serve the community.”

McElroy came to Newton from the City of Goddard, where she was director of community development/zoning administrator. She previously served as executive director of the Regional Economic Area Partnership (REAP) and as director of administrative services for the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas. Before that, she worked for the City of Edmond, Oklahoma.

McElroy is a Kansas native and a graduate of the Certified Public Manager Program at the University of Kansas. She has a Masters of Public Administration from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma.