NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Newton announced on Facebook Monday afternoon that they are working to mitigate a diesel fuel spill that went into a drainage pond.

The City says they believe it originated from a leak in a fuel tank at Newell Travel Center.

“Newell’s staff said at least 20 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled,” Newton said.

Courtesy: Newton, KS City Government

The City says they became aware of the spill when a resident reported smelling and seeing diesel on the surface of the drainage ponds in the Rolling Hills neighborhood.

Newton says they called an environmental remediation contractor to help with the cleanup.

“A floating absorbent boom has been placed in the ponds to absorb hydrocarbons, and an environmentally friendly neutralizing agent has been sprayed around the edges of the ponds and in stormwater inlets in the area,” the City says.

Newton does not believe the fuel traveled beyond the ponds.

Newell Travel Center will be cited and fined according to the City’s stormwater pollution ordinances and will be billed for the cost of the cleanup.