Volunteers cleaning up after the flood in Peabody

PEABODY, Kan. (KSNW) – Peabody continues to cleanup after flooding and storms. Near record flooding over the weekend inundated the historic downtown.

“The flooding came up fast,” said Bailey Penner, Peabody resident.

Penner also happens to work on the fire department. As a private citizen, he is thrilled to see so many volunteers hitting the downtown over the weekend and into Monday.

“Oh, we could still use more help,” said Penner. “But, it’s just so good to see volunteers out helping. It’s good for the community.”

Logan Carr is from Andover and works for a local rancher. He stopped in at the senior center and helped rip out some of the flooded floor.

“The nails. Just pulling them all out. It’s miserable,” said Carr as he took a break to grab a bottle of water. “But, no, I don’t know these people. I just met them doing this, but it feels like I’ve known them.”

As volunteers ripped out part of the floor, others from the fire department continued the hours and hours of work across town cleaning limbs from parks.

“The fire department has just been a tremendous help for us,” said Marion County Emergency Manager Randy Frank. “They keep showing up, and I keep putting them to work which is a good thing. We are getting on top of it.”

Frank says the county is included in the Presidential disaster declaration for more than 50 Kansas counties. The money will help so he is encouraging the city to keep track of volunteer hours.

Frank says those volunteer hours can be calculated and used to help bring in federal monies.

“And there are a lot of volunteer hours here,” said Frank. “This community really seems to be pulling together.”