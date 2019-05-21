City of Sedgwick prepares for flooding

SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Sedgwick is dealing with some flooding due to all of the rain.

Right now, a portion of Ridge Road from 109th Street to 125th Street is blocked due to flooding from the Little Arkansas River.

The river is expected to reach major flood stage. Those who live nearby are starting to prepare their homes just in case the river finds its way into their yards.

Spencer Ring tells KSN he started placing sand bags along his driveway at 4 a.m. It took him about an hour to put down close to 100 sand bags. It’s all to protect his five acre property. He says he’ll keep a close eye on the river levels and hope for the best.

“I’m wondering if it’s going to not exceed what they predict. If it doesn’t exceed the prediction then, I’m fine, and I don’t think it will.”

Spencer said he will add more sand bags just to be safe.

The National Weather Service shows the river cresting at a little over 26 feet. As of right now, it’s around 24 feet.