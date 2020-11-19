City of Wichita announces Holiday related closures, hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita announced Thursday that in observance of Thanksgiving Day, certain City of Wichita facilities will be closed and some entities will have special hours.

Closed Thursday, Nov. 26: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Park & Recreation centers, Wichita Public Library locations, Great Plains Nature Center, OJ Watson Park, Old Cowtown Museum, Wichita Art Museum, Mid-America All-Indian Center, Century II administrative offices, Wichita TIX box office, Transit administrative offices, Environmental Health office, WATER Center, the Animal Shelter, Brooks Landfill, Riverside Tennis Center, Botanica and municipal golf courses.

Closed Friday, Nov. 27: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Park & Recreation centers, Wichita Public Library locations, Great Plains Nature Center, Old Cowtown Museum, Mid-America All-Indian Center, Century II administrative offices, Wichita TIX box office, Transit administrative offices, Environmental Health office, WATER Center and the Animal Shelter.

Closed Saturday, Nov. 28: Great Plains Nature Center and Mid-America All-Indian Center.

Special Hours: There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Thursday. Wichita Transit service will run Friday and Saturday according to the Saturday schedule (6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.).

CityArts will be open by appointment only from Monday, Nov. 23 to Wednesday, Nov. 25 and closed Nov. 26-29.

Wichita Public Library locations will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Botanica will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

For more information on City of Wichita, click here.

LATEST POSTS: