City of Wichita announces Labor Day closures and special hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – City of Wichita facilities will be closed and/or have special hours in observance of the upcoming Labor Day holiday,
- Closed Saturday, Sept 4: CityArts and Mid-America All-Indian Museum.
- Closed Sunday, Sept 5: Wichita Public Library locations, and CityArts.
Closed Monday, Sept 6: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Public Library locations, Park & Recreation centers, Century II administrative offices, Wichita TIX box office, CityArts, Cowtown, Wichita Art Museum, Mid-America All-Indian Museum, Great Plains Nature Center, Environmental Health office, WATER Center, the Animal Shelter and Brooks Landfill.
There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, Sept 6.
Special Hours During the Holiday Weekend:
- Cowtown will be open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept 3
- O.J. Watson Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with rides from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept 6
- Golf Wichita Courses will be open regular hours on Monday, Sept 6
- Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center will be open regular hours on Monday, Sept 6
- Botanica will be open regular hours on Monday, Sept 6