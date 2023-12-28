WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita has announced New Year’s closures.

Closed Saturday, Dec 30: CityArts, Mid-America All-Indian Museum and Brooks Landfill.

Closed Sunday, Dec 31: Wichita Public Library locations, CityArts and Brooks Landfill.

Closed Monday, Jan 1: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Public Library locations, Park administrative offices & Recreation centers, O.J. Watson Park, Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Centers, Wichita Public Golf Courses CityArts, Wichita Art Museum, Botanica, Great Plains Nature Center, Environmental Health office, the WATER Center, Brooks Landfill and the Animal Shelter.

There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, Jan 1.

Special Hours:

O.J. Watson Park will be closing at 1 p.m. on Dec 31.

Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center will be open for court rentals from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec 31 and will be open for the New Year’s Eve Pickleball Party from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Jan 1.