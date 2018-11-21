City of Wichita announces Thanksgiving closings, hours
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - In observance of Thanksgiving, City of Wichita facilities will be closed and/or have special hours per below:
Closed Thursday, Nov. 22: City Hall, Police Stations, Neighborhood Resource Centers, Wichita Public Library locations, Park & Recreation centers, Great Plains Nature Center, OJ Watson Park, Old Cowtown Museum, CityArts, Mid-America All-Indian Center, Century II administrative offices, Wichita TIX box office, Transit administrative offices, Environmental Health office, WATER Center, Brooks Landfill, Wichita Art Museum, Animal Shelter, Botanica, Riverside Tennis Center, and municipal golf courses
Closed Friday, Nov. 23: City Hall, Police Stations, Neighborhood Resource Centers, Wichita Public Library locations, Park & Recreation centers, Great Plains Nature Center, Old Cowtown Museum, CityArts, Mid-America All-Indian Center, Century II administrative offices, Wichita TIX box office, Transit administrative offices, Environmental Health office, and WATER Center
Closed Saturday, Nov. 24: Great Plains Nature Center, CityArts, and Mid-America All-Indian Center
Special Hours: Wichita Public Library locations will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
There will be no Wichita Transit, Paratransit or Q-Line service on Thursday. Wichita Transit service will run Friday and Saturday according to the Saturday schedule (6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.). Q-Line service will run Friday and Saturday according to the Saturday schedule (12 p.m. to 1 a.m.).
- Brooks Landfill will be open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
- OJ Watson Park will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
- Riverside Tennis Center will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
- The Animal Shelter will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
- Botanica will open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday for Illuminations.
Old Cowtown Museum will be open Saturday, Nov. 24.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Illuminations kicks off at Botanica Friday night
- City of Wichita announces Thanksgiving closings,...
- Be wary of thieves during busy shopping season
- 3 men ordered to stand trial in double homicide...
- Homeless man pleads guilty to robbing Topeka...
National / World
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat...
- Isolated tribesmen kill American on remote...
- Light rain falling in N California could hurt...
- Genital mutilation charges dismissed in...
- Trump thanks Saudis after defying calls to...