WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, Nov. 18, the City of Wichita released what facilities will be closed from Monday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 26, along with some special hours.

Monday and Tuesday:

CityArts will close at 5 p.m.

Wednesday:

Botanica will be closed

CityArts will close at 5 p.m.

Wichita Public Library locations will close at 5 p.m.

Thursday (Thanksgiving):

Botanica

Brooks Landfill

CityArts

City Hall

Cowtown

Environmental Health office

Great Plains Nature Center

Mid-America All-Indian Museum

Neighborhood resource centers

O.J. Watson Park

Park administrative offices and recreation centers

Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Centers

Transit administrative offices

Wichita Animal Shelter

Wichita Art Museum

Wichita Public Golf Courses

Wichita Public Library locations

Wichita WATER Center

In addition, there will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit services on Thanksgiving. These services will run on Friday and Saturday according to the Saturday schedule.

Friday:

CityArts

City Hall

Cowtown

Environmental Health office

Great Plains Nature Center

Mid-America All-Indian Museum

Neighborhood resource centers

Park administrative offices and recreation centers

Transit administrative offices

Wichita Animal Shelter

Wichita Public Library locations

Wichita WATER Center

Special hours on Friday:

Botanica will reopen at 5:30 p.m. for Illuminations.

Regular hours on Friday:

Brooks Landfill

O.J. Watson Park

Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center

Wichita Art Museum

Wichita Public Golf Courses

Saturday:

CityArts

Great Plains Nature Center

Mid-America All-Indian Museum

Sunday: