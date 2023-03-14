WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than five years after a police officer shot and killed Andrew Finch, the City of Wichita has agreed to a $5 million settlement in the case.

On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council voted 6-1 to approve $5 million as “full and complete settlement of all possible claims arising” out of his death. The motion also authorizes a payment of $1.556 million from the reserve fund to the self-insurance fund to offset the cost of the settlement.

Andrew Finch (Courtesy: Finch family)

On Dec. 28, 2017, the Wichita Police Department was sent to the Finch home because someone had reported a murder and hostage situation at the house. At the time, the officers did not know it was a hoax call, often called “swatting.”

Finch went to the home’s front porch to talk to officers. During their interaction, officer Justin Rapp fired at him, and Finch died. Rapp initially told detectives that he thought Finch had a gun but testified later that he didn’t see a weapon and shot him based on his hand motions.