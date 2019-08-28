City of Wichita asks KDOT to consider improving Kellogg and I-135 interchange

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Drivers who depend on Kellogg and I-135 for their daily commute know all too well some of the traffic issues.

“When you get off Kellogg and you’re going southbound on I-135, the merge lane is so short,” said Amber Herbel of Park City. “So sometimes, you have to slam on the brakes because drivers don’t have the etiquette to get over when there are people trying to merge.”

“There’s a lot of accidents there,” said Devry Jeffress of Goddard. “There’s a lot of issues with people getting on and getting off the freeway right there.”

The city said the interchange is reaching its capacity of 100,000 vehicles a day and that number is expected to continue to grow. They expect it to increase to 125,000 vehicles a day on U.S. 54 and 115,000 on I-135 by the year 2040.

“There are times when there’s been accidents within the interchange. We’ve seen traffic backed up as far as K-15 which is five miles south, 21st Street North which is up getting close to north junction,” said Gary Janzen, City Engineer for the City of Wichita.

The congestion from the initial accidents increases the chances for additional crashes to happen, according to Janzen.

He recommended that KDOT consider the interchange as one of its future projects. The city presented the project at KDOT’s Local Consult meeting Tuesday in Wichita. It’s part of a series of meetings across the state to give citizens and stakeholders a chance to discuss regional transportation priorities and participate in scenario planning for the future.

It was an opportunity to put improving the interchange on the department’s radar.

“It’s a good start today,” said Janzen. “It’s good to get it out there, it’s good for the secretary and others to hear this and we’ll keep moving forward and communicating with them and see what comes next. We hope sometime in the near future over the next year or so that KDOT is able to look at a new highway build.”

KDOT has to determine if they want to pursue an expansion, but drivers say they hope improvements are made to the are like those at I-235 and Kellogg.

“It’s made so much improvement,” said Herbel. “Makes me feel safer driving.”

The city said the next step would be for KDOT to consider a study to evaluate. KDOT officials said they are hearing all concerns right now and are going to work regionally to make sure that the top priority projects are chosen.

The next meeting will be in Dodge City Wednesday. It will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Dodge House Convention Center at 2409 West Wyatt Earp Blvd.

For a list of the remaining meetings click here.

