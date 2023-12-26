WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is commissioning public art for the Country Acres Dog Park, which will be at 754 N. County Acres Ave.

Construction for the Park is expected to begin in the late spring/early summer of 2024, with completion expected in late July/early August.

There will be three off-leash dog pens, an entry plaza, and an associated parking lot. The City wants to include a $50,000 public art commission.

The City of Wichita says it is envisioning public artwork(s) that will create a sense of place within the community, be unique to the park, and provide a complementary identity to the surrounding community.

“Country Acres Park is home to many large trees, and the vegetation and topography on site are valuable assets that bring character to the park,” said the City of Wichita. “The artwork for this project should resonate contextually and historically and must be durable and structurally suitable to the extreme Kansas weather. Based on initial public engagement, the community requests that the artwork be kinetic and tactile.”

The City says the ideal location for a single large sculptural work is the entry plaza, with smaller art pieces sited throughout the dog park.

The selected artist will be responsible for the design, construction, and installation of the art piece(s).

The deadline to enter is Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

This project is funded through the Percent for Art Ordinance and the City of Wichita’s Capital Improvement Plan.

For more details and to apply, click here.