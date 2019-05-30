City of Wichita declares dangerous water conditions and river closing leading up Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita released via social media it’s plan to deal with debris and dangerous water conditions ahead of the 2019 Wichita River Festival by closing the Arkansas River until further notice.

Central Kansas has been inundated with heavy rains for the last month with waters from other parts of Kansas that feed into the Arkansas, also heavy with precipitation, have made for dangerous and choppy waters along the big and little Arkansas.

Aside, debris from heavy tornadic activity and winds coupled with the flooding towns and plains have also fed much trash, debris and some dangerous wildlife in to the river.

Until further notice, notable water events like the Kayak Races, Paddleboat races, Cardboard Regatta, etc., will be postponed or canceled until further notice.