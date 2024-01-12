WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many City of Wichita facilities will be closed or have special hours for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15.

Closed:

City Hall

Neighborhood resource centers

Transit administrative offices

Wichita Public Library locations

Park administrative offices and recreation centers

Botanica

Mid-American All-Indian Museum,

Cowtown

Wichita Art Museum

Great Plains Nature Center

Environmental Health office

WATER Center

There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, Jan 15.

Special hours:

The following facilities will be open regular hours:

CityArts

Wichita Public Golf Courses

Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center

O.J. Watson Park

Brooks Landfill

The Animal Shelter

The City of Wichita Alert Center allows you to view all alerts and emergencies in your area, including closures.