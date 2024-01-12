WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many City of Wichita facilities will be closed or have special hours for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15.
Closed:
- City Hall
- Neighborhood resource centers
- Transit administrative offices
- Wichita Public Library locations
- Park administrative offices and recreation centers
- Botanica
- Mid-American All-Indian Museum,
- Cowtown
- Wichita Art Museum
- Great Plains Nature Center
- Environmental Health office
- WATER Center
There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, Jan 15.
Special hours:
The following facilities will be open regular hours:
- CityArts
- Wichita Public Golf Courses
- Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center
- O.J. Watson Park
- Brooks Landfill
- The Animal Shelter
The City of Wichita Alert Center allows you to view all alerts and emergencies in your area, including closures.