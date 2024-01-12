WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many City of Wichita facilities will be closed or have special hours for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15.

Closed:

  • City Hall
  • Neighborhood resource centers
  • Transit administrative offices
  • Wichita Public Library locations
  • Park administrative offices and recreation centers
  • Botanica
  • Mid-American All-Indian Museum,
  • Cowtown
  • Wichita Art Museum
  • Great Plains Nature Center
  • Environmental Health office
  • WATER Center

There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, Jan 15.

Special hours:

The following facilities will be open regular hours:

  • CityArts
  • Wichita Public Golf Courses
  • Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center
  • O.J. Watson Park
  • Brooks Landfill
  • The Animal Shelter

The City of Wichita Alert Center allows you to view all alerts and emergencies in your area, including closures.