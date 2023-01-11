WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday, Jan. 16. The City of Wichita will be closing some of its facilities in observance of the holiday.

City of Wichita facilities closing on Monday, Jan. 16:

Botanica

City Hall

Environmental Health office

Great Plains Nature Center

Neighborhood resource centers

Park & Recreation administration offices and recreation centers

Transit administrative offices

WATER Center

Wichita Art Museum

Wichita Public Library locations

There will also be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit services on Monday, Jan. 16.

City of Wichita facilities that will have regular hours on Monday, Jan. 16:

Animal Shelter

Brooks Landfill

CityArts

OJ Watson park

Riverside Tennis Center

Wichita Golf location

For more information, visit wichita.gov.