WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday, Jan. 16. The City of Wichita will be closing some of its facilities in observance of the holiday.
City of Wichita facilities closing on Monday, Jan. 16:
- Botanica
- City Hall
- Environmental Health office
- Great Plains Nature Center
- Neighborhood resource centers
- Park & Recreation administration offices and recreation centers
- Transit administrative offices
- WATER Center
- Wichita Art Museum
- Wichita Public Library locations
There will also be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit services on Monday, Jan. 16.
City of Wichita facilities that will have regular hours on Monday, Jan. 16:
- Animal Shelter
- Brooks Landfill
- CityArts
- OJ Watson park
- Riverside Tennis Center
- Wichita Golf location
For more information, visit wichita.gov.