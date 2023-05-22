WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many City of Wichita facilities will be closed for Memorial Day weekend.

Wichita facilities closed on Saturday, May 27:

CityArts

Mid-American All-Indian Center

Wichita facilities closed on Sunday, May 28:

Wichita Public Library locations

CityArts

Mid-American All-Indian Museum

Wichita facilities closed Monday, May 29:

City Hall

Neighborhood resource centers

Transit administrative offices

Wichita Public Library locations

Park administrative offices and recreation centers

CityArts

Mid-American All-Indian Museum

Wichita Art Museum

Cowtown, Great Plains Nature Center

Environmental Health office

WATER Center

Animal Shelter

Brooks Landfill

There will also be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, May 29.

Wichita facilities with special hours Monday, May 29:

O.J. Watson Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shelters and rides close at 5 p.m. No fireworks are allowed in the park.

Botanica, Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center and Wichita Public Golf Courses will be open during regular hours.

Wichita Public Swimming Pools opening day!

For more information on closings, click here.