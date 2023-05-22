WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many City of Wichita facilities will be closed for Memorial Day weekend.

Wichita facilities closed on Saturday, May 27:

  • CityArts
  • Mid-American All-Indian Center

Wichita facilities closed on Sunday, May 28:

  • Wichita Public Library locations
  • CityArts
  • Mid-American All-Indian Museum

Wichita facilities closed Monday, May 29:

  • City Hall
  • Neighborhood resource centers
  • Transit administrative offices
  • Wichita Public Library locations
  • Park administrative offices and recreation centers
  • CityArts
  • Mid-American All-Indian Museum
  • Wichita Art Museum
  • Cowtown, Great Plains Nature Center
  • Environmental Health office
  • WATER Center
  • Animal Shelter
  • Brooks Landfill

There will also be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, May 29.

Wichita facilities with special hours Monday, May 29:

  • O.J. Watson Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shelters and rides close at 5 p.m. No fireworks are allowed in the park.
  • Botanica, Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center and Wichita Public Golf Courses will be open during regular hours.
  • Wichita Public Swimming Pools opening day!

For more information on closings, click here.