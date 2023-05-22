WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many City of Wichita facilities will be closed for Memorial Day weekend.
Wichita facilities closed on Saturday, May 27:
- CityArts
- Mid-American All-Indian Center
Wichita facilities closed on Sunday, May 28:
- Wichita Public Library locations
- CityArts
- Mid-American All-Indian Museum
Wichita facilities closed Monday, May 29:
- City Hall
- Neighborhood resource centers
- Transit administrative offices
- Wichita Public Library locations
- Park administrative offices and recreation centers
- CityArts
- Mid-American All-Indian Museum
- Wichita Art Museum
- Cowtown, Great Plains Nature Center
- Environmental Health office
- WATER Center
- Animal Shelter
- Brooks Landfill
There will also be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, May 29.
Wichita facilities with special hours Monday, May 29:
- O.J. Watson Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shelters and rides close at 5 p.m. No fireworks are allowed in the park.
- Botanica, Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center and Wichita Public Golf Courses will be open during regular hours.
- Wichita Public Swimming Pools opening day!
