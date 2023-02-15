WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In observance of the upcoming Presidents’ Day holiday, many City of Wichita facilities will be closed.

City of Wichita facilities closed on Saturday, Feb. 18:

  • Mid-American All-Indian Museum

City of Wichita facilities closed on Monday, Feb. 20:

  • City Hall
  • Neighborhood resource centers
  • Transit administrative offices
  • Wichita Public Library locations
  • Park administrative offices & Recreation centers
  • Botanica
  • Wichita Art Museum
  • Great Plains Nature Center
  • Environmental Health office
  • The WATER Center

There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, Feb. 20.

City of Wichita facilities that will be open on Monday, Feb. 20:

  • CityArts
  • Cowtown
  • O.J. Watson Park
  • Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Centers
  • Wichita Public Golf Courses
  • Kansas Wildlife Exhibit
  • Brooks Landfill
  • Animal Shelter