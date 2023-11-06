WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several City of Wichita facilities will have special hours or be closed for Veterans Day this weekend.
City of Wichita facilities that will have regular hours on Friday, Nov. 10, include:
- Botanica
- Mid-American All-Indian Museum
- Cowtown
- Wichita Public Golf Courses Ralph Wulz Riverside
- O.J. Watson Park
- Tennis Center
- Brooks Landfill
City of Wichita facilities that will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, include:
- City Hall
- Neighborhood resource centers
- Transit administrative offices
- Wichita Public Library locations
- Park administrative offices & Recreation centers
- CityArts
- Wichita Art Museum
- Great Plains Nature Center
- Environmental Health office
- WATER Center
CityArts will be open during regular hours on Saturday, Nov. 11.
City of Wichita facilities that will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11, include:
- Wichita Public Library locations
- Great Plains Nature Center
There will also be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit services on Saturday.
The Great Plains Nature Center has new hours. From November through February, the Great Plains Nature Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.