WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita will be closing some of its facilities for Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11.
City of Wichita facilities that will be closed on Veterans Day include:
- Botanica
- CityArts
- City Hall
- Environmental Health Office
- Great Plains Nature Center
- Neighborhood resource centers
- Park administrative offices and recreation centers
- Transit administrative offices
- WATER Center
- Wichita Art Museum
- Wichita Public Library locations
There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit services on Friday, Nov. 11.
City of Wichita facilities that will have regular hours on Veterans Day include:
- Brooks Landfill
- Cowtown
- Mid-America All-Indian Museum
- O.J. Watson Park
- Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Centers
- Wichita Animal Shelter
- Wichita Public Golf Courses
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.