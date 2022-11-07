WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita will be closing some of its facilities for Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11.

City of Wichita facilities that will be closed on Veterans Day include:

Botanica

CityArts

City Hall

Environmental Health Office

Great Plains Nature Center

Neighborhood resource centers

Park administrative offices and recreation centers

Transit administrative offices

WATER Center

Wichita Art Museum

Wichita Public Library locations

There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit services on Friday, Nov. 11.

City of Wichita facilities that will have regular hours on Veterans Day include:

Brooks Landfill

Cowtown

Mid-America All-Indian Museum

O.J. Watson Park

Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Centers

Wichita Animal Shelter

Wichita Public Golf Courses