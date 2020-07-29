City of Wichita fights back against the Save Century II petition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost three weeks after the City of Wichita was presented with a petition to “Save Century II,” the City has responded with legal action challenging the validity of the petition.

The Save Century II group delivered the petition with 17,000 signatures to Mayor Brandon Whipple on July 10.

Today, the City of Wichita filed a petition in the 18th Judicial District Court seeking declaratory judgment challenging the validity of the petition.

In a news release, the City says it supports the petition process and the right of citizens to express their opinion. But the City believes the petition is legally invalid and does not serve the citizens’ best interests.

The Save Century II petition is worded so that no prominent city-owned buildings of historical importance or architectural significance, including Century II and the adjoining former Public Library, shall be demolished, replaced or otherwise adversely affecting without a public vote.

The petition also wants to make it so that no interest in those buildings can be leased, sold, bartered, traded, conveyed, or assigned and then destroyed or replaced without a public vote.

The City of Wichita says the petition is invalid for a variety of legal failings and practical realities. The City’s news release offers these two as the most important reasons:

The proposed ordinance is overly broad, unconstitutionally vague and fails to define or provide any criteria to define what buildings are “of historical importance or architectural significance”. The proposed ordinance would create an impractical precedent for the current and future City Councils as, in effect, they would be required to submit to public vote any renovation, lease, construction or general maintenance of its public buildings. As the petition is written, any building could be determined to be of historical importance or architectural significance. The petition is invalid because it requires the City to call for a binding election before any cityowned building with historical significance is significantly remolded or demolished. State law does not permit the City to call for binding elections for these types of decisions. The Save Century II petition would demand an administrative ordinance and thus not be authorized to be adopted by the referendum policy as defined in the Kansas referendum process.



An administrative ordinance is one that seeks to allow citizens to make governmental decisions which require specialized training, experience in municipal government and knowledge of the fiscal affairs of the City. Such ordinances are improper as they seek to infringe of areas of governmental control which have been determined by the legislature should be addressed by the city governing body and not the electorate.

KSN has not received a response yet from the Save Century II supporters.

