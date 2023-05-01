WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita, Fraternal Order of Police, and others named in a lawsuit filed by three former deputy police chiefs seek to have the case dismissed.

The suit claims the three were the targets of discrimination and retaliation, racial, and sexual harassment. It was filed by retired Deputy Chief Wanda Givens, Former Deputy Chief Chester Pinkston, and Deputy Chief Jose Salcido.

They claim they suffered adverse employment actions connected to several cases, including how they tried to handle controversial electronic and text messages between officers. They said they tried to deal with the officers in that case and other cases appropriately but were hindered by the city manager and the city’s former human resource director. They make accusations of defamation.

Also named in the suit were former acting chief Troy Livingston, Wichita City Council member Bryan Frye, and the Fraternal Order of Police. All are seeking dismissal of the suit.

The city argues that because the case involves public figures, defamation doesn’t apply. They also claim that the city and city officials have qualified immunity.

The filing says the lawsuit fails to show how the plaintiffs’ 14th Amendment rights were violated. They also argue that because Deputy Chief Givens retired, Pinkston is now the Chief of Police in Liberal, and Salcido is still employed with the city, there was no retaliation.

The Fraternal Order of Police is seeking to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it could not be filed against them again at a later date. You can read and download the filings below.