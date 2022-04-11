WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has given an update on the temporary processing problem that has been causing foul odors surrounding Wastewater Plant 2, 57th Street South and Hydraulic.

According to the City, crews worked throughout the weekend to mitigate the stinky smell. The City of Wichita states its efforts appear to be successful.

City crews processed 20 tankers of treated biosolids over the weekend. In addition, they added chemical suppressants and lime to help reduce the stench.

Sewage treatment staff say they received no complaints of the smell over the weekends. They monitored the area surrounding the wastewater plant and did not notice an increase in the smell.

The City of Wichita states staff is taking steps to bring in extra equipment to expedite the processing and control the odor as much as possible by adding lime and other odor-controlling chemicals.

There are no mechanical issues with the plant, according to the City.

The cause of the problem is being investigated, but the City said initial findings suggest operator error. According to the City, the wastewater treatment plant is in compliance with all discharge requirements and is being closely monitored.

There is no danger to the community, and no impacts on health are anticipated.

The City expects the problem to be fixed within two weeks.