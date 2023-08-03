WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Jan. 10, the Wichita City Council approved $100,000 in rebates for citizens who have bought water- and energy-efficient devices in 2023.

That number was increased to $125,000 on July 5, as the City Council approved additional funds if the $100,000 was exhausted before Oct. 31.

City officials say so far, the City of Wichita has approved rebates for 1,242 water-efficient devices, totaling $112,960.06.

The Lawn Care Rebate Program is intended to lower the use of gas and diesel-powered lawn equipment and provides a $50 rebate for residents who purchase new non-combustion lawn equipment and recycle their old combustion equipment.

City officials say the City of Wichita has used around $300 for the lawn rebate. It’s possible that the lower number is due to the lack of rain and as a result the decreased need to maintain lawns.

These are the items listed on the Water Conservation Rebate Program application:

  • Clothes washer
  • Dishwasher
  • Dual flush converter kit
  • Irrigation smart controller
  • Rain sensor shutoff
  • Rain barrel
  • Showerhead
  • Toilet

These are the items listed on the Lawn Care Rebate Program application:

  • Lawnmower
  • Leaf blower
  • String trimmer
  • Hedge trimmer
  • Edger
  • Mulch blades

You can view the application for the lawn care rebate program by clicking here, and the water conservation rebate program by clicking here.