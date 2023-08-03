WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Jan. 10, the Wichita City Council approved $100,000 in rebates for citizens who have bought water- and energy-efficient devices in 2023.

That number was increased to $125,000 on July 5, as the City Council approved additional funds if the $100,000 was exhausted before Oct. 31.

City officials say so far, the City of Wichita has approved rebates for 1,242 water-efficient devices, totaling $112,960.06.

The Lawn Care Rebate Program is intended to lower the use of gas and diesel-powered lawn equipment and provides a $50 rebate for residents who purchase new non-combustion lawn equipment and recycle their old combustion equipment.

City officials say the City of Wichita has used around $300 for the lawn rebate. It’s possible that the lower number is due to the lack of rain and as a result the decreased need to maintain lawns.

These are the items listed on the Water Conservation Rebate Program application:

Clothes washer

Dishwasher

Dual flush converter kit

Irrigation smart controller

Rain sensor shutoff

Rain barrel

Showerhead

Toilet

These are the items listed on the Lawn Care Rebate Program application:

Lawnmower

Leaf blower

String trimmer

Hedge trimmer

Edger

Mulch blades

You can view the application for the lawn care rebate program by clicking here, and the water conservation rebate program by clicking here.