WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Jan. 10, the Wichita City Council approved $100,000 in rebates for citizens who have bought water- and energy-efficient devices in 2023.
That number was increased to $125,000 on July 5, as the City Council approved additional funds if the $100,000 was exhausted before Oct. 31.
City officials say so far, the City of Wichita has approved rebates for 1,242 water-efficient devices, totaling $112,960.06.
The Lawn Care Rebate Program is intended to lower the use of gas and diesel-powered lawn equipment and provides a $50 rebate for residents who purchase new non-combustion lawn equipment and recycle their old combustion equipment.
City officials say the City of Wichita has used around $300 for the lawn rebate. It’s possible that the lower number is due to the lack of rain and as a result the decreased need to maintain lawns.
These are the items listed on the Water Conservation Rebate Program application:
- Clothes washer
- Dishwasher
- Dual flush converter kit
- Irrigation smart controller
- Rain sensor shutoff
- Rain barrel
- Showerhead
- Toilet
These are the items listed on the Lawn Care Rebate Program application:
- Lawnmower
- Leaf blower
- String trimmer
- Hedge trimmer
- Edger
- Mulch blades
You can view the application for the lawn care rebate program by clicking here, and the water conservation rebate program by clicking here.