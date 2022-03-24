WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita held an informational meeting on Thursday night explaining the different options they are considering for the repair of the bridge on Amidon Ave.

Some residents understand the need for the bridge to be torn down, but they say that doing it all at once might hurt other residents or business owners.

“Anything that delays people getting here is a real problem,” Pat Lehman, a Wichita resident, said. “Rerouting traffic through the residential is a terrible mistake because there’s lots of children in that area.”

Local business Andaluz Bar, which opened its doors just seven months ago, echoed Lehman’s concerns, saying that tearing down the bridge all at once could be a devastating blow for small businesses in the area.

“I hope they make the right decision, so that it doesn’t affect us much,” Erika Gonzalez, Andaluz’s manager, said.

Other businesses agreed with Andaluz that destroying the bridge would affect business.

“It might impact finding us,” Reni Keen, the owner of Reni’s Bridal Boutique, said. “A lot of people that live here sometimes say ‘I can’t find you.'”

Another business manager said that he is worried about some of the resident’s safety.

“In this area, they tend to be a little bit elderly, and I mean, they need to have emergency services that can get there, get here quick,” Richard Desisto, the manager at Neighbors Restaurant, said.

District 6 Councilwoman Maggie Ballard says she hopes the city will keep at least one lane open for emergency services and other first responders.

“There are no good detours. There is no perfect solution,” Ballard said. “They’re looking at either going to West St. or Waco or Broadway, and if there’s a fire those are pretty significant detours.”

No decisions were made during Thursday’s meeting, and nothing is set in stone yet. The City of Wichita will go to the District Advisory Board with what their final plans will be in May.