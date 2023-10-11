WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The city of Wichita is hosting a job fair this Saturday for the Public Works and Utility Department.

The city is hoping to fill positions in multiple public works departments, from engineering to entry-level maintenance. Positions start at $15.56 an hour for entry-level and up, depending on experience, position, and education requirements.

Every position is full-time with benefits like health, dental, and life insurance, along with sick leave, paid time off, and other benefits. You can view the available openings and apply by clicking here.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Fields (West Side Athletic Field) 571 N McLean Blvd. in Wichita. Interviews will be conducted on-site.

Successful candidates will have to pass a background check and drug test. Some positions may also require a field test that will be performed at another date.