WICHITA, Kan. (KSN) – Condition of roads in south central Kansas are changing with the wintry mix making its way into the metro area. With the rain, ice, and snow expected overnight Thursday, it could create possible slick spots and make travel tricky.

The City of Wichita now has a new interactive web page that allows citizens to track the location of the City’s snow plows.

