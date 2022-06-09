WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has begun the search to find its next police chief after former chief Gordon Ramsay stepped down in March 2022.

The City says they are using Public Sector Search & Consulting (PSSC), a national executive search firm focused on police executive searches.

“Our team works to bring new leadership to police departments across the country, instilling community-minded values, innovation, and reforms,” Gary Peterson, CEO of PSSC, said. “We are honored to be partnering with Wichita at this critical time and will be engaging stakeholders and the Wichita community to inform the process and guide our search for the right Chief of Police to lead the Wichita Police Department (WPD) into the future.”

A diverse group of committee members has been convened to ensure representation throughout the search process. The WPD Police Chief Search Review Committee consists of:

Dr. Michael Birzer, Wichita State University

Shannon Bohm, President, Schaefer Johnson Cox Frey Architects

Larry Burks, Sr., President, Wichita NAACP

Roosevelt “Buck” DeShazer, Sr., Pastor, Progressive Missionary Baptist Church

Monique Garcia, Community Partner

Jeff Geoffrey, Wichita Metro Crime Commission

Dr. C. Richard Kirkendoll, Reverend Bethany Missionary Baptist Church

Faith Martin, Senior Project Manager, Workforce Alliance

Ariel Rodriguez, Executive Director, Empower

Harvey Sorensen, Partner, Foulston Siefkin LLP

Dr. Alicia Thompson, Superintendent, Wichita Public Schools

PSSC will collect feedback from the review committee and create what the City calls a “WPD Chief of Police Position Profile.” After the profile is complete, they will post an official job listing and begin recruitment efforts.

The review committee will review applicants and recommend semifinalist candidates for interview. After interviews are completed, the review committee will advise the City Manager on the final candidates for consideration, further interviews, and final approval.

The City expects the search process to be complete by the fall of 2022.

Former police chief Gordon Ramsay moved back to his home state of Minnesota in March 2022 after announcing his resignation in Dec. 2021. Shortly after his return to Minnesota, he announced he would be running for the St. Louis County Sheriff.

For more information on the search, you can visit the City’s website by clicking here.