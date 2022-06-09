WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has begun the search to find its next police chief after former chief Gordon Ramsay stepped down in March 2022.
The City says they are using Public Sector Search & Consulting (PSSC), a national executive search firm focused on police executive searches.
“Our team works to bring new leadership to police departments across the country, instilling community-minded values, innovation, and reforms,” Gary Peterson, CEO of PSSC, said. “We are honored to be partnering with Wichita at this critical time and will be engaging stakeholders and the Wichita community to inform the process and guide our search for the right Chief of Police to lead the Wichita Police Department (WPD) into the future.”
A diverse group of committee members has been convened to ensure representation throughout the search process. The WPD Police Chief Search Review Committee consists of:
- Dr. Michael Birzer, Wichita State University
- Shannon Bohm, President, Schaefer Johnson Cox Frey Architects
- Larry Burks, Sr., President, Wichita NAACP
- Roosevelt “Buck” DeShazer, Sr., Pastor, Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
- Monique Garcia, Community Partner
- Jeff Geoffrey, Wichita Metro Crime Commission
- Dr. C. Richard Kirkendoll, Reverend Bethany Missionary Baptist Church
- Faith Martin, Senior Project Manager, Workforce Alliance
- Ariel Rodriguez, Executive Director, Empower
- Harvey Sorensen, Partner, Foulston Siefkin LLP
- Dr. Alicia Thompson, Superintendent, Wichita Public Schools
PSSC will collect feedback from the review committee and create what the City calls a “WPD Chief of Police Position Profile.” After the profile is complete, they will post an official job listing and begin recruitment efforts.
The review committee will review applicants and recommend semifinalist candidates for interview. After interviews are completed, the review committee will advise the City Manager on the final candidates for consideration, further interviews, and final approval.
The City expects the search process to be complete by the fall of 2022.
Former police chief Gordon Ramsay moved back to his home state of Minnesota in March 2022 after announcing his resignation in Dec. 2021. Shortly after his return to Minnesota, he announced he would be running for the St. Louis County Sheriff.
