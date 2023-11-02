WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita Library debuted its new Book Bus Thursday.

According to the City of Wichita Library, it was the Director of Libraries Jaime Nix’s idea to bring library services to areas of Wichita that don’t have quick access to a physical library location.

The Book Bus will take to the streets in November to offer outreach programming and services to Wichita’s youngest readers.

“The Book Bus will focus on early learning resources for our youngest readers,” said Wichita Public Libraries. “You will find a collection of youth materials (along with some materials for adults).”

Wichita Public Libraries says the bus has WiFi so that readers will be able to connect to their devices. Staff on the bus will also be able to check in materials and issue library cards.

Funding for the Book Bus was provided by the Kansas Health Foundation and the Wichita Public Library Foundation. The bus itself was donated by Wichita Transit.

For appearance schedules and to request the book bus for upcoming events, follow Wichita Public Library on social media and visit www.wichitalibrary.org/bookbus.