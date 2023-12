WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita pages for business licensing, pet licensing, and garage sale licensing will be offline from the end of the day on Sunday, Dec. 31, through 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.

The city says staff will be migrating content from the old web server to a new one.

Those who need to renew or set up a license are encouraged to do so before the end of the day on Dec. 31.