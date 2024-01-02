WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is redefining what a nightclub is.

Scott Wadle, the planning director for the City of Wichita, says the redefinition comes after confusion from multiple stakeholders, residents, businesses, officials, and others.

“So, the current application nightclub in the city has resulted in some confusing situations; the confusion largely comes from folks receiving a form about a nightclub case in their area and expecting a large dance hall with alcohol, but later on finding out that this isn’t necessarily the case,” said Wadle.

Wadle went on to give an example when proposing the amendment at the City Council meeting Tuesday.

“We had many people join in for our planning commission meeting because they were concerned about a nightclub potentially opening up next to them,” said Wadle. “In this instance, we heard an audible sigh from the audience in question when they discovered that it was really about karaoke rooms in a bowling alley that served alcohol instead of an actual nightclub with hundreds of people.”

To help clear the confusion, Wadle, in part, pitched that a capacity of 300 people would be the difference between the definition of a nightclub and an establishment for entertainment.

Anything above a 300-person capacity would be a nightclub in the City of Wichita, and anything below that would be an establishment for entertainment.

The amendment was approved 7-0. Watch the Wichita City Council meeting here.