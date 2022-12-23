WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Before heading to a library, golf course, or museum over the holiday weekend, you may want to check this list put together by the City of Wichita. It shows that many places will be closed or have shortened hours.

Christmas Holiday:

-Closed Friday, Dec 23: Wichita Public Golf Courses.

-Closed Saturday, Dec 24: Wichita Public Library locations, Botanica, Old Cowtown Museum, Wichita Art Museum, CityArts, Mid-America All-Indian Museum, the Animal Shelter, Brooks Landfill and Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center. In addition, Wichita Public Golf Courses will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for gift card and merchandise sales only.

-Closed Sunday, Dec 25: Wichita Public Library locations, Botanica, Old Cowtown Museum, Wichita Art Museum, CityArts, Great Plains Nature Center, the Animal Shelter, Brooks Landfill, O.J. Watson Park, Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center and Wichita Public Golf Courses.

-Closed Monday, Dec 26: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Wichita Public Library locations, Transit administrative offices, Park & Recreation administrative offices, Botanica (daytime), Old Cowtown Museum, CityArts, Great Plains Nature Center, Environmental Health office, WATER Center, and Wichita Public Golf Courses. Also, no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, Dec 26.

Special Hours:

-Recreation centers will have varied hours – click here to contact a center.

-CityArts will close at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec 23.

-Great Plains Nature Center will close at noon on Saturday, Dec 24.

-O.J. Watson Park will close at noon on Saturday, Dec 24.

-Wichita Transit Q-Line service will run until 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec 24.

-Botanica will reopen Monday, Dec 26 at 5:30 p.m. for Illuminations.

New Year’s Holiday:

-Closed Saturday, Dec 31: CityArts, Old Cowtown Museum, Mid-America All-Indian Museum and Brooks Landfill.

-Closed Sunday, Jan 1: Wichita Public Library locations, Wichita Art Museum, Botanica, CityArts, Old Cowtown Museum, Great Plains Nature Center, the Animal Shelter, Brooks Landfill, Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center, O.J. Watson Park and Wichita Public Golf Courses.

-Closed Monday, Jan 2: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Wichita Public Library locations, Transit administrative offices, Park & Recreation administrative offices, Wichita Art Museum, Botanica, CityArts, Old Cowtown Museum, Great Plains Nature Center, Environmental Health office, WATER Center. Also, there will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, Jan 2.

Special Hours:

-Recreation centers will have varied hours – click here to contact a center.

-CityArts will close at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec 27 – Fri, Dec 30.

-Great Plains Nature Center will close at noon on Saturday, Dec 31.

-O.J. Watson Park will close at noon on Saturday, Dec 31.

-Wichita Transit Q-Line service will run until 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec 31.