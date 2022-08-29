WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Monday, the City of Wichita announced what facilities will be closed and/or have special hours in observance of Labor Day beginning Friday, Sept. 2.

Closures

Friday, Sept. 2

  • CityArts will close at 5 p.m., and there will also be no First Friday opening

Saturday, Sept. 3

  • CityArts
  • Mid-American All-Indian Museum

Sunday, Sept. 4

  • CityArts
  • Wichita Public Library (all locations)

Monday, Sept. 5: Labor Day

  • Brooks Landfill
  • CityArts
  • City Hall
  • Environmental Health office
  • Great Plains Nature Center
  • Neighborhood resource centers
  • Park administrative offices and recreation centers
  • Transit administrative offices
  • Wichita Animal Shelter
  • Wichita Art Museum
  • Wichita Public Library (all locations)
  • Wichita Public Pools
  • Wichita WATER Center

There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, Sept. 5.

Special hours for Monday, Sept. 5

Wichita facilities with regular hours

  • Botanica
  • Cowtown
  • Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Centers
  • Wichita Public Golf Courses

Upcoming hour changes

Beginning on Sunday, Sept. 11, several Wichita Library branches will resume their Sunday hours of 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Memorial Day:

  • Alford
  • Evergreen
  • Rockwell
  • Westlink