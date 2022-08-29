WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Monday, the City of Wichita announced what facilities will be closed and/or have special hours in observance of Labor Day beginning Friday, Sept. 2.
Closures
Friday, Sept. 2
- CityArts will close at 5 p.m., and there will also be no First Friday opening
Saturday, Sept. 3
- CityArts
- Mid-American All-Indian Museum
Sunday, Sept. 4
- CityArts
- Wichita Public Library (all locations)
Monday, Sept. 5: Labor Day
- Brooks Landfill
- CityArts
- City Hall
- Environmental Health office
- Great Plains Nature Center
- Neighborhood resource centers
- Park administrative offices and recreation centers
- Transit administrative offices
- Wichita Animal Shelter
- Wichita Art Museum
- Wichita Public Library (all locations)
- Wichita Public Pools
- Wichita WATER Center
There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, Sept. 5.
Special hours for Monday, Sept. 5
- College Hill Pool’s Dog Days of Summer will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- O.J. Watson Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and rides will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Select Splash Pads will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wichita facilities with regular hours
- Botanica
- Cowtown
- Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Centers
- Wichita Public Golf Courses
Upcoming hour changes
Beginning on Sunday, Sept. 11, several Wichita Library branches will resume their Sunday hours of 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Memorial Day:
- Alford
- Evergreen
- Rockwell
- Westlink