WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Monday, the City of Wichita announced what facilities will be closed and/or have special hours in observance of Labor Day beginning Friday, Sept. 2.

Closures

Friday, Sept. 2

CityArts will close at 5 p.m., and there will also be no First Friday opening

Saturday, Sept. 3

CityArts

Mid-American All-Indian Museum

Sunday, Sept. 4

CityArts

Wichita Public Library (all locations)

Monday, Sept. 5: Labor Day

Brooks Landfill

CityArts

City Hall

Environmental Health office

Great Plains Nature Center

Neighborhood resource centers

Park administrative offices and recreation centers

Transit administrative offices

Wichita Animal Shelter

Wichita Art Museum

Wichita Public Library (all locations)

Wichita Public Pools

Wichita WATER Center

There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, Sept. 5.

Special hours for Monday, Sept. 5

College Hill Pool’s Dog Days of Summer will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

O.J. Watson Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and rides will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Select Splash Pads will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wichita facilities with regular hours

Botanica

Cowtown

Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Centers

Wichita Public Golf Courses

Upcoming hour changes

Beginning on Sunday, Sept. 11, several Wichita Library branches will resume their Sunday hours of 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Memorial Day: