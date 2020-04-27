City of Wichita says financing agreement will save residents millions of dollars on water rates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita has been working for nearly a year on financing options for a new $550 million water treatment plant and Monday it achieved a major goal.

The City completed a federal credit financing agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency for $280.9 million with an interest rate of 1.17%.

The EPA estimates the use of financing through the Water Infrastructure Finance and

Innovation Act (WIFIA) will provide cost savings of $96.5 million compared to municipal bonds

of a similar maturity.

The City of Wichita says the low interest rate will save Wichita water ratepayers millions of dollars.

The City also hopes to get $267 million from the State Revolving Fund. That is expected to be approved early in the summer.

The site for the new treatment plant is near 21st Street North and the Wichita-Valley Center Floodway.

Construction would begin in September of this year with completion planned for January 2025.

LATEST STORIES:



