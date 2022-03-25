WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita informed citizens on Thursday that two leaks were found at the city’s water treatment plant. Crews are now working around the clock to fix the problem. However, public works said nobody in the city needs to change any of their water consumption and that the water is safe.

Right now, crews are fixing the leaks that were discovered Wednesday afternoon. The pipe is reportedly about 93 years old. The city says crews are able to work on this while operating regular service on different water lines at the treatment plant. The next step for crews is isolating the leaks and fixing them, including more digging. From there, crews will determine what needs to happen next.

“It’s very likely we will cut a section of the old pipe out and drop a new section in. It’s not a really complicated procedure. It’s something that our contractors and our crews are used to doing, so it should be fairly straightforward,” said Don Henry, Assistant Director of Wichita Public Works and Utilities.

“The main thing that we want folks to understand is that the water is safe, treatment hasn’t been affected, right now in terms of volume of supply to be able to meet demands according to this season, and we’re taking our time and doing it right,” added Henry.

KSN confirmed the ages of some of the pipes across the city: