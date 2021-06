WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita will host an online social media town hall from 2- 4 p.m. today.

City staff will be asking for feedback from the community on priorities for spending American Rescue Plan Act funds. Staff will be responding live from the main City of Wichita Facebook, Twitter and NextDoor.

Members of city council may be in attendance live at various times throughout the two-hour window.