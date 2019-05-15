City of Wichita to hold online surplus auction

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is holding an internet-only auction of surplus vehicles and equipment. The online auction closes at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Items include cars, trucks, street sweepers, office furniture, miscellaneous, etc.

Inspection times are from 4 to 7 p.m. today, May 15, and Noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Central Maintenance Facility (1801 S. McLean).

Items are offered “AS IS” and “WHERE IS,” without warranty or guarantee. For an item listing or to place bids, visit www.purplewave.com.