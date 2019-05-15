City of Wichita to hold online surplus auction

Local

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Purple Wave Auction_1557936473700.jpg.jpg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is holding an internet-only auction of surplus vehicles and equipment. The online auction closes at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Items include cars, trucks, street sweepers, office furniture, miscellaneous, etc. 

Inspection times are from 4 to 7 p.m. today, May 15, and Noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Central Maintenance Facility (1801 S. McLean).

Items are offered “AS IS” and “WHERE IS,” without warranty or guarantee. For an item listing or to place bids, visit www.purplewave.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather