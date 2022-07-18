WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is working to provide relief to residents during the hot week ahead.

ICT Street Team

The ICT Street Team will continue to be out and around Wichita throughout the day, checking on people, passing out cold water and electrolyte packets as well as addressing any medical concerns as they arise.

Neighborhood Resource Centers

The three Neighborhood Resource Centers have water and air conditioning for anyone who needs it.

The Neighborhood Resource Centers:

All three are participating in the Alliance of Overlooked Neighbors’ Hydration Awareness Month, which goes through Sunday, July 24.

Park and Recreation centers

The City of Wichita’s Park and Recreation centers are also places residents can cool off. A list of recreation centers can be found here. A list of pools and splash pads can be found here.

Wichita Homeless Outreach Team

The Wichita Homeless Outreach Team will be passing out water. They will also be connecting unhoused residents with open shelters and services.

Wichita Public Libraries

Wichita Public Libraries have air conditioning, technology, comfortable seating, water fountains and an endless supply of learning and entertainment for all ages.

For hours, locations and events, visit the Wichita Public Library website.

Wichita Transit

Starting on Tuesday, July 19, residents can ride the Wichita Transit for free until the end of the day Saturday, July 23. City buses and trolleys have air conditioning and Wi-Fi.

The City of Wichita invites residents to utilize buses as a way to beat the heat.

On Friday, July 22, City officials will reevaluate the need to extend free rides.

For routes and other information, visit the Wichita Transit website.

The City of Wichita encourages residents to stay inside as much as possible, hydrate regularly and ensure pets also have access to shelter and water.