WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita will be recognizing Monday, Oct. 9, as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The Native American community in Wichita celebrated the proclamation on Saturday.

They held an honor walk to remember those who suffered during the Trail of Tears.

One member of the Native American community said it is important that this part of American history is remembered.

“We’ve had to be silent for so many things for so many years, and it’s like we’re finding our voice, and so now we can enjoy and invite people to share with our culture,” said Wichita All-Nations Powwow Council.

The first year that President Joe Biden proclaimed a national observation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day was 2021.