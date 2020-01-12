City of Wichita trucks work around the clock to clear roads

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When a winter storm is on the way, there is a group of workers ready to act.

“We have around 165 people who have to come into work on rotating 12-hour shifts cause we operate around the clock,” said Ben Nelson, Senior Manager for Wichita Public Works and Utilities.

The City of Wichita had 60 trucks working non-stop to keep you safe by plowing snow and spraying a mix of salt and sand to the streets.

Due to Friday’s rain, the City of Wichita crews were unable to pre-treat roads with brine as usual. Crews say they are feeling fortunate since the freezing rain and snow totals were not as high as they were expecting. They say northeast Wichita called for the most action.

“We saw the snow piling up particularly along the curb lines with the blowing snow started putting our plows down and spot plowing along the way,” said Nelson.

Crews covered more than 1,000 lane miles across the city.

“There is a pride that they take in terms of how important this snow removal and ice treatment is,” said Nelson.

Despite the around the clockwork, there are still some areas to be cautious of.

“Pay particular attention to side streets or residential streets, we don’t plow those or treat those. So those are always a little bit of a concern,” said Nelson.

Another piece of advice is to be on the lookout for slick spots Saturday night and early morning Sunday.

