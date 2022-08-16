WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is urging its water customers to get their backflows tested.

Every Wichita water customer with an irrigation system connected to the City’s water system is federally required by the Safe Drinking Water Act to have a working backflow device.

Working backflow devices ensures that Wichitans have access to safe, clean drinking water.

“So, the backflow is to ensure that the water irrigation systems don’t mix with contaminants like fertilizers from your yard,” said Megan Lovely, the public informant officer for the City of Wichita. “So that’s why it’s important to have that backflow connection point tested every single year.”

The annual backflow certification for Wichita water customers was due May 23. The City says it has sent out multiple notices and door hangers to accounts that have been non-compliant for over a year. Those who do not comply with getting their backflow devices checked may have their water turned off starting Monday, Aug. 22.

If you have not yet got your backflow tested, you can make an appointment to test your backflow and call the water department with the appointment date to avoid the risk of having your water disconnected.

For more information, visit wichita.gov/backflow or call 316-219-8916.

The website has a list of certified technicians that customers can call for testing.