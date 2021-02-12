City of Winfield asking residents to limit natural gas usage

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Winfield announced on its Facebook page Friday that residents are being asked to limit their natural gas usage due to the unprecedented natural gas pricing market conditions resulting from the current extreme weather period.

The message stated, “Due to the unprecedented natural gas pricing market conditions resulting from the current extreme weather period, we are requesting all users limit natural gas usage to the greatest extent possible. We will provide a more detailed statement in the coming hours. There is no threat to the elimination of natural gas supply. As your local natural gas provider, we are asking customers to limit usage to mitigate the volatility in pricing.”

Matt Ellis with the City of Winfield told KSN Friday afternoon that the current ‘limit’ situation would likely ease once the cold snap passes through. He also said that the prices per unit that customers currently pay would not be affected.

For more information on the City of Winfield, click here.