WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita police chief says he’s going to suspend the entertainment license for a Wichita club after a mass shooting over the weekend. City officials are getting involved to see what can be done to make the area safer.

City Nightz is technically just outside the Old Town entertainment district lines. It has some City officials questioning whether or not the district should expand.

According to the City Code, the WPD Chief Joe Sullivan has additional authority in the interest of public safety within those district lines while the Mayor says the push to expand the district has been an ongoing conversation.

It’s comforting to those like Naceea Johnson. Her 19-year-old daughter, Lationna Johnson, was shot and killed just outside the old town entertainment district last month.

“If you’re not helping protect our village, then you’re helping destroy it. It could’ve helped my daughter in getting help sooner knowing, especially with the police knowing that it’s part of their district to manage,” said Naceea.

Mayor Brandon Whipple says Cty Nightz can appeal the police chief’s decision to suspend their entertainment license. That would need City Council approval, something the Mayor says is unlikely.

“I believe that the will of the council is to follow the lead of our police department, our police chief, as they implement those policies to ensure that something like this won’t happen in the future,” said Mayor Whipple.

Restrictions imposed by WPD include closing by 10 p.m., no serving alcohol, and no live entertainment.