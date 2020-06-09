City pools open for the summer

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW)- After delays from the stay at home order during the pandemic, Monday was the first-day city pools reopened this summer. Officials said it’s not like any other season they’ve seen before.

It’s the chance to dive in once again and for the Weber family it’s something they’ve been looking forward to.

“It’s just hard staying at home and watching Netflix and not being able to go to the pool but now it’s open,” said Hannah Weber.

“It’s pretty exciting to be able to see all of my friends from school,” said Haleigh Weber.

I like to see everyone and be able to hang out,” said Tagen Weber.

If anything is like opening day, you may have to wait for your turn. The Goddard City Pool was maxing out its 150 capacity soon after the doors opened.

“We never really hit that unless we have like open swim parties in the evenings that are free for the community and we hit that today for our first day so that’s not normal for us,” said Goddard pool manager Natalie Scheer.

Normal isn’t what’s described this year when it comes to the pool.

“Since we hired more people, staffing has been a bit different,” said Scheer.

Different in a good way. Scheer said the additional staff will help with swimming lessons and keep the areas clean.

The pool also lowered some of its prices due to the shortened season, making it easier to make a splash this summer.

While it has been long-awaited, the Weber family said they are happy to get a chance to soak in some much-needed sun.

“I plan to be out here, especially sitting out in the sun and getting a tan,” said Hannah Weber.

As for the city pool in Wichita, they are still not open. City officials said they are still trying to decide how to move forward while taking the right precautions. They have not given a specific time as to when that will happen.