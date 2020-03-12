City postpones Naftzger Park and Evergy Pavilion March 12 grand opening celebration

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita has postponed the Naftzger Park and Evergy Pavilion Grand Opening Celebration previously planned for 5 p.m. Thursday, March 12 — due to ongoing concerns around a potential outbreak of COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus.

A new date will be announced in the near future, the city stated.

The city’s top priority is the health and well-being of Wichita residents. A determination on whether to hold or postpone future events will be made and announced by the end of the week.

