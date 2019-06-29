City puts up barriers in North Wichita to stop illegal dumping

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In Wichita’s north side, city leaders are trying to stop illegal dumping. Since our report near North Minneapolis and East 12th Street, a new strategy is cleaning up the curb.

“This whole strip would be just full of furniture or just junk,” said Tony Neal, Wichita.

Neal lives practically next door to the popular illegal dumping site.

“It’s just crazy.”

New barriers placed this week may have fixed the problem for now.

“Since everything’s been shut off, I haven’t been seeing nothing lately,” said Neal.

Councilman Brandon Johnson says after convincing the city to block off

the area, they haven’t seen any illegal dumping. It’s a small victory to a larger problem.

“It’s not right if you have things that you either can’t get rid of, or don’t want anymore and you go put it in someone else’s neighborhood,” said Neal.

He says the next phase is concrete barriers. Another thing he’s looking at the penalties for illegal dumping.

“Maybe, we make that penalty a little higher in regards to the dollar amount and that discourages folks from doing that,” said Neal.

Neighbors, like Neal, just want their message to be loud and clear. Keep your trash out.

“It’s just ridiculous towards how our community being treated, everyone wanting to dump their furniture everywhere,” said Neal.

If you are found guilty of illegal dumping, it’s a misdemeanor crime. The punishment can be up to six months in jail or a fine of up to $500.