WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita has received a large grant to help improve infrastructure around 21st Street and North Broadway.

Mayor Brandon Whipple made this announcement on Twitter Friday evening:

“BREAKING: Just got a call from Sen @JerryMoran who informed me that @CityofWichita has earned a $1 million dollar federal grant from the “Connecting Communities” program. The funds will go towards improving infrastructure around 21st Street & Broadway, making that area safer.”

The Connecting Communities program is run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. It is the first federal program dedicated to reconnecting communities previously cut off from economic opportunities by transportation infrastructure.

Funding supports planning grants and capital construction grants. It also offers technical assistance to restore community connectivity through the removal, retrofit, mitigation, or replacement of eligible transportation infrastructure facilities.

“All in all, I’m just glad some of our federal tax dollars are coming back to the city,” Mayor Whipple tweeted.

To learn more about the program, click here.