City road crews readying for another winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With another winter storm system on the way, Wichita Public Works & Utilities said 60 snowplows will be hitting the streets later Tuesday.

Ben Nelson, Wichita Public Works & Utilities, said that crews will be starting around 4 p.m. They will work 12-hour shifts to treat 1,500 miles of Wichita main arterials and 300 miles of secondary routes.

Nelson said city crews didn’t pretreat the roads due to possible rain.

Right now, the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team is monitoring the latest developments in the storm.

To track Wichita snowplows you can go to Wichita.gov/snowremoval.

