City set to discuss new baseball stadium construction Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A new Minor League Baseball team means a new stadium to house the team.

Wichita council members will vote whether or not to approve an agreement with the New Orleans Baby Cakes for the relocation to Wichita and the construction of a new stadium.

According to officials, Lawrence-Dumont Stadium will be torn down within a year. This came after the announcement that the Triple-A team filed a relocation application to the city.

If approved, the city will design and construct a new stadium, costing around $60 to $73 million. This also includes a National Baseball Congress Hall of Fame museum.

Staff reports said the city is also looking to spend an additional $6 million on stadium improvements, such as a pedestrian bridge and other critical infrastructure.

The city is spending about $81 million on the project.

According to city officials, STAR bonds and a TIF district will be formed to pay for the project cost.

The construction is set to be completed by 2020.

City council members will also vote this morning on whether to enter a settlement agreement with the Wichita Wingnuts to terminate the 10-year lease of Lawrence-Dumont. Staff reports show the settlement is around $2 million, paid over time from now until 2026.